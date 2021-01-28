Greater Jackson Arts Council welcomes new executive director

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Greater Jackson Arts Council has named Silbrina Wright its new executive director.
On Wednesday, the agency announced via Facebook that Wright would be joining the organization, replacing retiring director Janet Scott.
Wright, who took over the position this month, joined the grants-making organization as a community outreach manager in 2019, according to the post.
“I’m humbled and excited by this opportunity,” Wright said in the GJAC post. “The arts are essential to the revitalization of urban and small communities. We often underestimate how deeply art is woven into our daily lives. It has a magical way of humanizing our perspective. The need for that in these times is as important as ever. I plan to dedicate a lot of energy in these next months to listening intently to how GJAC can better meet that need in our community.”
A welcome note on the council’s website said that several changes are in store for the organization, including “a new mission, a new website, and new opportunities to merge the arts with overall wellness throughout the community.”
For her part, Scott said that after more than two decades at the helm, it was time to step down. “Silbrina came to us and immediately led with dynamism and a refreshing insight on ways the arts can answer the call to community needs.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.