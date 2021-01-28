First Alert Forecast: turning sunny, chilly & breezy Thursday

THURSDAY: Morning clouds will give way to sunshine as high pressure nudges its way back into the area after several days of not being a part of the weather picture. Expect a chilly day with a north breeze developing – highs will top out, mainly, in the 50s; though upper 40s will be likely in our northernmost communities. High clouds will slip across the skies overnight as lows drop to the lower 30s.
FRIDAY: High pressure will remain in place to round out the work week across central and southwest Mississippi. After a chilly, frosty start to the day, expect highs to rebound to ‘near-normal’ levels in the 50s to lower 60s. Clouds will gradually move back into the fold overnight, though, we’ll remain dry with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
EXTENDED PLANNER: Clouds will fill the skies ahead of our next weather maker with another surge of milder air sneaks in by the weekend with highs in the 60s, another surge of rain will also come along with the warmer air late Saturday into early Sunday. We’ll trend drier into early next week with highs in the 50s Monday; 50s to near 60 Tuesday. More rain and storm activity could emerge by the latter part of next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
