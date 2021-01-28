First Alert Forecast: turning sunny, chilly & breezy Thursday

EXTENDED PLANNER: Clouds will fill the skies ahead of our next weather maker with another surge of milder air sneaks in by the weekend with highs in the 60s, another surge of rain will also come along with the warmer air late Saturday into early Sunday. We’ll trend drier into early next week with highs in the 50s Monday; 50s to near 60 Tuesday. More rain and storm activity could emerge by the latter part of next week.