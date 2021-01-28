Biloxi Police searching for missing 14-year-old boy with autism

Biloxi Police searching for missing 14-year-old boy with autism
By WLOX Staff | January 28, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 3:40 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is currently searching for a missing 14-year-old boy with autism.

According to authorities, Carson Bensley was last seen near Circle Park off Porter Avenue walking toward Bayview Avenue.

Carson was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt, grey undershirt, khaki pants and crocs. HIs mother told police he’s drawn to small, confined spaces, for example: attics, culverts, or air conditioning units. If you see Carson, please call Biloxi Police immediately at 228-392-0641

