Biloxi Police searching for missing 14-year-old boy with autism

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is currently searching for a missing 14-year-old boy with autism.
According to authorities, Carson Bensley was last seen near Circle Park off Porter Avenue walking toward Bayview Avenue.
Carson was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt, grey undershirt, khaki pants and crocs. HIs mother told police he’s drawn to small, confined spaces, for example: attics, culverts, or air conditioning units. If you see Carson, please call Biloxi Police immediately at 228-392-0641
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.