Alcorn State University, Tougaloo College joins Google readiness program

“We are excited and extremely grateful to be selected by Google, in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, to participate in the Grow with Google (GwG) HBCU Career-Readiness Program. Their support is energizing,” said Dr. Carmen J. Walters, President of Tougaloo College. “This generous gift will help ensure our graduates have career-readiness skills and are technologically prepared to enter and thrive in meaningful and purposeful careers. Furthermore, this funding will also allow us to further our mission of providing our state and nation with highly-qualified employees, ultimately stimulating economic growth.”