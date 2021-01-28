Alcorn State University, Tougaloo College joins Google readiness program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Google announced Thursday that 20 historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are joining its career readiness program, including two in Mississippi: Alcorn State University and Tougaloo College.
The Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program is designed to prepare Black students for the workforce through digital skills workshops in HBCU career centers. The workshops will consist of design thinking, project management, and professional brand building.
The program is funded by a $1 million investment from the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) with an overall $15 million commitment from Google.
“I want to thank Google and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund for their ongoing commitment to helping HBCU students thrive from the classroom to the boardroom,” said Congressman Bennie G. Thompson. “The expansion of the Grow with Google Career Readiness program to more HBCUs, including Alcorn State University and Tougaloo College, is an invaluable investment in our nation’s future workforce.”
“Google believes investing in HBCU students strengthens the future workforce and increases economic opportunity,” said Bonita Stewart, Vice President for Global Partnerships at Google and Howard University alumna. “We’re proud to expand our Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to reach more HBCU students with the digital skills they need to thrive in the workforce.”
“We are excited and extremely grateful to be selected by Google, in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, to participate in the Grow with Google (GwG) HBCU Career-Readiness Program. Their support is energizing,” said Dr. Carmen J. Walters, President of Tougaloo College. “This generous gift will help ensure our graduates have career-readiness skills and are technologically prepared to enter and thrive in meaningful and purposeful careers. Furthermore, this funding will also allow us to further our mission of providing our state and nation with highly-qualified employees, ultimately stimulating economic growth.”
“I am excited that Alcorn State University was chosen to be part of the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program. This program will help our students to continue to develop the critical job skills and confidence necessary to excel in an increasingly digital workplace. The program will also provide essential career readiness training designed to give our students opportunities to prepare today for the careers of tomorrow,” said Felecia M. Nave, Ph.D. President, Alcorn State University.
Google hopes to reach 20,000 students during the 2020-2021 school year. The company said the program will be available to all HBCUs by fall 2021.
