Police: Woman shot in her vehicle at Jackson intersection

“And then they just turned, right there, and a car ran the stop sign and stopped right about there where the marker is. And he stopped, then I didn’t have no choice but to stop, so I stopped. I didn’t see... all I see was the gun when they got out and that’s it. Once I heard that first shot, I’m just glad, you know, that it didn’t come through that car because I was about 5-10 feet from it.”