Police: Woman shot in her vehicle at Jackson intersection

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A large police presence was seen at the intersection of Marshall Place and Michael Clay Drive.
Witnesses told 3 On Your Side that a man and a woman were both shot after they were blocked in by a speeding car.
Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department later confirmed that only one person was shot at this intersection.
A 23-year-old woman was shot once while riding in her vehicle.
Two other passengers jumped out of the car and left the scene.
A witness describes what he saw.
“And then they just turned, right there, and a car ran the stop sign and stopped right about there where the marker is. And he stopped, then I didn’t have no choice but to stop, so I stopped. I didn’t see... all I see was the gun when they got out and that’s it. Once I heard that first shot, I’m just glad, you know, that it didn’t come through that car because I was about 5-10 feet from it.”
The victim was transported to a local hospital by AMR. Her condition is not life threatening .
