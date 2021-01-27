Police: Woman shot in her vehicle at Jackson intersection

Police investigate shooting in Jackson (Source: WLBT)
By WLBT Digital | January 26, 2021 at 8:48 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 9:17 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A large police presence was seen at the intersection of Marshall Place and Michael Clay Drive.

Witnesses told 3 On Your Side that a man and a woman were both shot after they were blocked in by a speeding car.

Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department later confirmed that only one person was shot at this intersection.

A 23-year-old woman was shot once while riding in her vehicle.

Two other passengers jumped out of the car and left the scene.

A witness describes what he saw.

“And then they just turned, right there, and a car ran the stop sign and stopped right about there where the marker is. And he stopped, then I didn’t have no choice but to stop, so I stopped. I didn’t see... all I see was the gun when they got out and that’s it. Once I heard that first shot, I’m just glad, you know, that it didn’t come through that car because I was about 5-10 feet from it.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital by AMR. Her condition is not life threatening .

