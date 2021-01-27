Stokes not ruling out run for Jackson mayor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes laughed when he was asked.
Despite rumors on social media, the longtime city leader has yet to decide whether he will run for mayor.
“A lot of people have come to me to get me in the mayor’s race. But my intention is to support Rev. Sutton if he runs,” he said. “That is my intention.”
Stokes was referring to Frank Sutton, a Hinds County Justice Court judge, and pastor.
On Wednesday, a Facebook user theorized that Stokes was considering seeking the mayoral position and that he and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba have had a falling out.
“We got to get more boots on the ground in Jackson to stop the violence that we see occurring every day,” he said.
“These mothers that’s (sic) calling me for losing their children, they’re hurt. They’re hurt every day,” he added. “They go into these bedrooms where their child slept, hoping they have some dream the child is still alive. Instead of making excuses, we’ve got to come up with solutions.”
Stokes, who has qualified to again seek the Ward Three spot, said he still had time to make a decision.
The deadline to qualify for municipal elections is 5 p.m., Friday, February 5. The party primaries are April 7 and the election is the first Tuesday in June.
Stokes said he’d have to weigh health and family concerns before making a decision.
“My children are concerned about my health and that if I take on anything else it will kill me,” he said. “My heart doctor said I was strong enough to run. My wife said she’d kill me (if I did).
“I haven’t ruled it out. But I don’t want to do anything contrary to my family’s wishes.”
