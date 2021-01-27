‘Release the tape!’: Protestors plead for transparency after deputy-involved shooting at courthouse

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friends and family of the man shot by a deputy last week at Harrison County Courthouse are demanding transparency and accountability from authorities.
Chants of “Release the tape!” and “No justice, no peace!” could be heard outside the courthouse Tuesday as a group gathered for a peaceful protest.
More than 40 people showed up, asking that authorities release the body cam video showing that the death of 48-year-old Reginald Johnson was justifiable.
According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Johnson had a knife and began advancing with it towards a Harrison County deputy. Johnson reportedly stabbed the deputy, and the deputy shot him. The deputy was treated at the hospital and later released.
But loved ones of Johnson say they want to see the proof.
”How did we know that he stabbed him, did he? Do we know? Do anybody know? How would we find out? The badge has got to release the tape,” yelled one protestor.
For some, it’s as simple as getting the justice that everyone deserves.
”We’re not trying to start no racial war. We’re not trying to be ignorant with no police. We not trying to be disrespectful or nothing. We just want answers. We want the truth,” said one protestor.
Event organizer D’Laun Ball agrees but is pleading with city leaders and community members to step up.
”We need better police training. We need better support from our city officials. And we need people who are not so far removed from our community to speak for us,” said Ball.
No body camera or security footage has been released but several protesters are hopeful their actions will at least show the need for increased transparency and accountability moving forward.
