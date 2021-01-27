North Jackson businessman, leader Leland Speed dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A quiet, but strong leader who worked to make Jackson a better place has passed away.
On Wednesday, North Jackson businessman and celebrated community leader Leland Speed died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center after a year-long battle with ALS.
“It’s hard to define everything that he was,” said son Warren Speed. “He loved the city and the state and he saw it as his responsibility to serve the city and the state.
“I am thankful he’s my dad.”
Speed was admitted to the hospital Monday to have a feeding tube inserted. His condition worsened and by Tuesday, he was unresponsive, Warren said.
“It was quicker than we were expecting, but he didn’t suffer,” he said, adding that Leland was still making plans for the future.
Speed served his community throughout his life, including a stint as executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority under Gov. Haley Barbour and as a representative on the Rankin-Hinds Pearl River Flood and Drainage Control District board, where he was a major proponent of the Two Lakes project.
The North Jackson resident also was a major impetus behind smaller, neighborhood initiatives, such as the creation of the LeFleur East Neighborhood Foundation. He galvanized home and business owners in the area to form the group, saying the best way to fight crime was through flowers and neighborhood beautification.
He’s also being remembered as a loving family man who instilled that same spirit of service in his children.
“He told me, ‘I wouldn’t have traded my life for anybody I know or anybody I have ever heard of,’” Warren said. “I am so grateful to be his son.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.