New scam entices victims by offering ‘pandemic relief package’

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Don’t fall prey to scammers enticing you with a message about, “Pandemic Relief Package.”
Pearl police say a new scam is targeting Mississippians and they want you to be aware of it.
Investigators say scammers are sending emails offering potential relief from the pandemic, in exchange for your personal information.
Pearl police warned the public via Facebook, reminding everyone that the Internal Revenue Service will never ask for sensitive information to receive any relief benefits.
Police are urging you to warn family and friends, especially senior citizens.
