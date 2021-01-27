MBI investigates shooting near HHS, 1 person injured

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One person is injured after shots were fired near Hattiesburg High School Wednesday morning.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers responded to a report of someone having possession of a weapon near HHS at Hutchinson Avenue and 4th Street before 8 a.m.
Officers found the individual with the weapon near West 5th Street and Oliver Avenue and attempted to approach him.
At that time, shots were fired.
One person was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.
The scene was secured, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was contacted to handle the investigation as the case was turned over to the agency.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.