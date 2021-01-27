Man pleads guilty to illegally dumping 3 million gallons of industrial waste into Jackson Sewer System

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has pleaded guilty to having illegally discharged 3 million gallons of industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System.
Andrew Walker, 70, owner of Rebel High Velocity Sewer Services of Jackson, admitted to having entered into an illegal conspiracy with the generators and transporters of industrial waste to discharge the waste into the sewer system in order to avoid the expense of treating the waste.
Government agencies had ordered his company to stop the illegal dumping and to ship the material off site for treatment and disposal, but, for a year, Walker and his coconspirators evaded this order.
By the time the illegal waste disposal was discovered by state officials, Walker and his coconspirators had discharged over three million gallons of untreated industrial waste into the sewer system.
“Those who disregard the health and safety of our community to pollute our natural resources and waterways for easy profit will find themselves standing before a court of law to answer for their wrongs,” said Acting U.S. Attorney LaMarca.
Walker appeared for the change of plea hearing Wednesday and remains released on conditions of bond pending a sentencing hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.
He faces maximum penalties of 5 years in prison for the count of conspiracy and 3 years in prison for the count of discharging industrial waste.
Each count also can merit a fine of up to $250,000.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.