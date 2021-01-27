Jackson police chief a no-show at city council law enforcement meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Chief James Davis did not show up for the special called meeting of the Jackson City Council on Wednesday.
It was a fact that Council President Aaron Banks quickly took note of.
“It would do a whole lot for the confidence of the council to hear from the top man with the job,” he said. “I can speak for myself, and I feel some type of way when we call these meetings and the chief is not present, and we’re not able to hear from him.”
“(There are) going to be specific questions about goals and visions, and I don’t know if you’ll be able to articulate on his behalf,” Banks said to Asst. Chief Joseph Wade, who was in attendance. “When I pray to Jesus, I don’t call on Peter.”
The meeting of the ad-hoc Law Enforcement Committee meeting was called in light of the recent homicides in Jackson. So far 2021 has been a deadly year, with 11 homicides reported so far in January.
Items to be discussed at the meeting included police personnel shortages, crime stats for 2020, and policy plans recommended to address crime.
“When we saw what happened this past weekend and when we’re coming off a year when 50 people leave the police department, we are in a law enforcement crisis,” Banks said. “He’s our chief and I’m disappointed he’s not here for the meeting.”
Davis couldn’t be reached for comment.
