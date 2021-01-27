Hinds supervisor’s wife files peace bond to keep him from harming her after domestic incident

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The wife of Hinds County Supervisor David Archie told justice court officials she feared he would hurt her after a domestic incident Saturday, according to court records obtained by 3 On Your Side.
In a peace bond signed Monday, Niya Hopkins-Archie said her husband threatened to harm her and “was stopped by his nephew,” implying something physical was about to happen that day.
Hopkins-Archie said her husband threatened to die first before leaving the Clubview Drive home, the same home David Archie has claimed in court is not his residence.
He then threw her clothes on the street and removed all bedroom doors from their hinges inside the house, according to the peace bond.
3 On Your Side reached out to Archie multiple times to ask if he would respond to allegations that have surfaced since Saturday.
Archie’s assistant, Kathy Sykes, released a statement to WLBT.
“Supervisor Archie is making no comments at this time. This is a private family matter. We are asking the media to respect the family’s privacy concerning this matter.”
Justice court officials say no charges have been filed against either Niya or Supervisor Archie at this point.
