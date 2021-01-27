First Alert Forecast: AM showers, chilly breezes Wednesday afternoon

EXTENDED PLANNER: Sunshine will mix with a few clouds to round out the work week with highs in the 50s to lower 60s Friday. Clouds will gradually move back into the skies ahead of our next weather maker. Another surge of milder air sneaks in by the weekend with highs in the 60s, another surge of rain will also come along with the warmer air late Saturday into Sunday. We’ll trend drier into early next week with highs in the 50s Monday; 50s to near 60 Tuesday.