First Alert Forecast: AM showers, chilly breezes Wednesday afternoon

WEDNESDAY: Two systems will affect the area through the day – first, the front to the south will begin to make progress eastward as it feels the influence of another system approaching from the northwest that could spark a shower or two during the afternoon. Expect highs in the 50s north and 60s south - all amid a chilly northerly breeze. Clouds will begin to break up through the afternoon – turning partly clear overnight with lows in the 30s.
THURSDAY: Sunshine and high pressure will nudge their way back into the area after several days of not being a part of the weather picture. Expect a chilly day with a light north breeze developing – highs will top out, mainly, in the 50s; though upper 40s will be possible in our northernmost communities. A few clouds will slip across the skies overnight as lows to the lower 30s.
EXTENDED PLANNER: Sunshine will mix with a few clouds to round out the work week with highs in the 50s to lower 60s Friday. Clouds will gradually move back into the skies ahead of our next weather maker. Another surge of milder air sneaks in by the weekend with highs in the 60s, another surge of rain will also come along with the warmer air late Saturday into Sunday. We’ll trend drier into early next week with highs in the 50s Monday; 50s to near 60 Tuesday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
