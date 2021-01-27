Extra security to patrol Brandon Middle School after social media threat

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Extra security will be enforced temporarily at Brandon Middle School following a threat on social media, according to Brandon Middle School officials.
Parents were notified via email that a potential threat was made against the school. However, school officials said the Brandon Police Department and other Rankin County School District officials acted quickly to assess the threat and to identify those responsible.
School officials said that law enforcement has handled the situation, but extra security will be enforced for the next few days.
Read the full email sent to parents below:
“Last night, January 27, 2021, Brandon Middle School administrators were notified that a potential threat to Brandon Middle School was made on social media. All threats are taken very seriously. The Brandon Police Department, along with officials from the Rankin County School District acted quickly to assess the threat and identify those responsible for the threat. Law enforcement has handled the situation. There will be extra law enforcement present today as extra precaution.
The safety of our children is the top priority for the Brandon Police Department and the Rankin County School District. The quick actions of officers and school district officials helped to make sure that our schools continue to be a safe place to learn and grow. Extra patrol will be in and around the Brandon schools in the coming days as an extra precaution and to show the commitment of the Brandon Police Department and RCSD to the safety of our children.”
