Deputies: Man introduced self, ran away after break-in attempt

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Adams County Sheriff’s officials arrested a man they say was spotted breaking into two different homes.
The first incident happened on Kaiser Lake Road.
Deputies say the homeowner was called by a friend staying at the house who said someone tried to climb through the window with a baseball bat and introduced himself as Chris Shell before dropping the bat and running to a car.
Deputies were later called to a home on N. Palestine Road where a man with a similar description broke inside an elderly woman’s home and was seen by her daughter.
He eventually fled the area after being spotted.
Officials were able to identify the suspect as 24-year-old Christopher Kade Shell.
Shell was later pulled over for a traffic violation and arrested.
He’s charged with possessing hydrocodone, clonazepam and xanax as well as burglary of an occupied dwelling.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.