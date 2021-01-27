Clinton announces road closures for Lifetime movie production

By WLBT Digital | January 27, 2021 at 7:13 AM CST - Updated January 27 at 7:26 AM

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some roads in Clinton will be closed as Lifetime begins movie production over the next 12 days.

The city has released this schedule of road closures:

  • January 27 -28: Olde Towne Clinton area surface streets. Temporary road closures each day.
  • January 31: (Sunday) Arrow Drive. Road closures all day near Clinton Park Elementary.
  • February 3: Jefferson Street closed for filming at 303 Jefferson. No on street parking on Jefferson between Main and Leake Streets. Alley and Leake Street parking available.
  • February 4: Stoney Ridge Road, no road closures, but equipment will slow traffic.
  • February 5, 6, 8, 9: Meganser Trail, Lakeridge Subdivision. Equipment will slow traffic.

Updated road closures may be found at www.ClintonMS.org/teacherswatching.

