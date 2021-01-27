City council says JPD leaving them ‘in the dark’ over crime issue

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson authorities identified a laundry list of issues leading to the city’s out-of-control crime rate at a meeting on Wednesday.
Among them, city officials cited gun laws, the rights of the homeless, the lack of jail space and other societal issues.
Asst. Chief Deputy Joseph Wade spoke on behalf of the Jackson Police Department, saying that his officers’ hands are tied when it comes to addressing crime in the city.
One of the biggest factors hurting the department’s efforts is the lack of jail space.
“The criminals know there is nowhere to put them,” he said. “Our officers have to field release 80 to 90 percent of the people they come in contact with.
“Threatening to take people to jail is like a dog barking with no teeth.”
Council President Aaron Banks called the committee meeting this week, following the homicides that occurred over the weekend.
He said he was disappointed with the lack of the police department’s response to the incident, as are many of his constituents.
“When you have a rash of murders happen over the weekend and there has not been a public statement from the chief, constituents call and there is a concern,” Banks said. “It’s hard for us to even start talking about a solution when we’re in the dark about what’s going on.
“That’s why we’re asking questions.”
Wade and other city leaders discussed the challenges they’re facing, including the lack of jail space.
Right now, JPD is unable to house misdemeanor offenders at the Hinds County Detention Center.
The city has set aside $500,000 to provide space at jails in Yazoo and Holmes counties. However, the city has yet to take detainees to those facilities.
“That impacts our crime-fighting efforts, not being able to put people in jail,” Wade said.
Wade also discussed several other challenges as well, including restrictions on how to deal with the city’s homelessness problem.
Officers are unable to arrest the homeless for panhandling because panhandling is considered a First Amendment right.
“We had a meeting with the ACLU on dealing with the homeless,” he said. “We get calls about panhandling and there’s nothing we can do about it, except keep them out of the street.”
Safiya Omari, chief of staff for Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, said the department is struggling with violent crime, in large part, due to the state’s Open Carry Law.
Open Carry allows individuals 18 or older to legally carry a gun in a holster, sheath or scabbard, as long as it is at least partially visible above the clothing,” according to the United States Concealed Carry Association website.
“They are working hard to address a problem where society has pretty much, with violent crimes and guns, tied their hands,” Omari said. “Then, you have a generation that’s coming up … they weren’t taught, ‘thou shalt not kill.’ That’s a societal issue.
“We need to work together to build solutions that our officers can work with.”
A shortage within the police department also was discussed.
Currently, the department has 301 sworn personnel and is about 100 officers short.
Wade said steps are being taken to address the shortage, including offering more recruit classes and ensuring officers have the equipment needed to work.
The assistant chief credited the city council for working to address police pay.
“One of the things that was addressed, and it is a good starting point is pay,” Wade said. “A lot of our brothers and sisters (in law enforcement) left to go to other departments … because of money.”
In September, the council approved the first pay increase for officers in a decade.
Starting pay for officers coming out of the training academy was increased to $30,000, up from the previous salary of $26,900. After the first year, pay is increased to $31,000. Officers also will receive pay raises in their third and fifth years, moving their salaries to $33,000 and $35,000 respectively.
The increases came as an effort to help recruit new officers by raising the salary floor. However, some current officers were upset that they did not get a salary increase.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.