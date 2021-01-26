Zeddrick Washington, 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Zeddrick Washington, a 15-year-old male, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, after a shooting in west Jackson, according to police.
Tweets from the Jackson Police Department indicate it happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Buena Vista Avenue.
Investigators say Washington was found suffering from multiple wounds and later succumbed to injuries at an undisclosed hospital.
Police have not made any arrests nor released a motive in the case.
If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
