27-year-old man arrested in Marshall County human trafficking operation

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi man is now in custody after the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation conducted a human trafficking operation in Marshall County.
Agents with MBI’s Special Victim’s Unit received information on January 21 regarding a 21-year-old female who was possibly involved in a human trafficking situation.
Agents then conducted interviews and gathered evidence, eventually leading to a suspect.
The next day, Demaris Edwards, 27, of Potts Camp, was taken into custody by MBI agents. Edwards also had an active warrant for his arrest by the MDOC and two capias warrants for burglary and theft.
Edwards was transported to the Marshall County Correctional Facility where he is being held for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
