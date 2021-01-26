Walmart in Vicksburg temporarily closes after guns drawn during argument inside building

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Walmart in Vicksburg temporarily closed its doors Monday night after an incident involving an argument and guns.
Captain Mike Bryant said an argument between two groups of individuals became heated and guns were displayed, but no shots were fired and no one was injured.
“Our officers are currently reviewing video to determine what the extent of the situation was and what charges may stem from the incident,” he said.
Bryant also revealed that his investigators have already identified one of those involved and are interviewing that person.
The Walmart has since re-opened for business.
