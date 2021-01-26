Two detained during incident at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a possible shooting.
Several Jackson police officers responded to the Shell gas station on Daniel Lake Boulevard.
A car on the scene appeared to have the back window and the side passenger window shot out. Also the front tire was blown.
While our crew was on the scene, two people were detained a man and a woman.
They were placed in separate JPD patrol cars and driven away.
Officers appeared to be not only processing the scene but also gathering witness statements.
We’ve reached out to several JPD leaders about the incident but so far our calls have gone unanswered.
We’ll continue to follow up and bring you new information once it’s available.
