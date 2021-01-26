Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 70 degrees today which is 13 degrees above average for this time of year. The normal low is 35 and today our low temperature was 47. Showers will occur tonight, but without any severe weather. Most of the rain will exit the area Wednesday morning, but we may still have some lingering showers in the morning commute. Lows tonight will be near 50 degrees with partly sunny and breezy conditions on Wednesday. Highs will be cooler than today, only reaching the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Thursday and Friday will be sunny with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. This weekend will be slightly warmer with highs in the 60s and a few showers possible. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s. Sunrise is 6:57am and the sunset is 5:29pm. East wind at 5mph tonight and northwest at 10mph Wednesday.