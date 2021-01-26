Tony Short, 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tony Short, a 28-year-old man, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, after being stabbed on New Year’s Eve, according to police.
JPD Chief James Davis said the man was stabbed after a domestic disturbance, but did not release the victim’s name or disclose the location.
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified Short to WLBT a short time later.
JPD arrested Pierre Rouster, who turned himself in to police the next day.
Davis said the suspect is the victim’s brother-in-law, and got into an argument over another family member.
