Regina Bell, 38

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Regina Bell, a 38-year-old woman, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, after being assaulted inside her home, Jackson police say.
Tweets from the Jackson Police Department indicate the incident happened in the 500 block of Badger Drive.
Bell was found unresponsive by her child around noon that day.
Police later determined it appeared Bell had been assaulted, but did not elaborate further.
JPD said 44-year-old Aaron Ellis has since been arrested and charged with murder.
A motive has not been released.
