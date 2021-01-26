R&B artist Trey Songz arrested at AFC Championship game

FILE - R&B singer Trey Songz performs at the BET Awards on June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. Songz was arrested during the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, Mo., after police said he refused to wear a mask and then punched an officer who was trying to remove him from the stadium. Songz, whose name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was released Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, from the Jackson County jail. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File) (Source: Matt Sayles)