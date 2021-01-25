Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening with brief downpours, lightning, and gusty wind likely. Damaging winds are possible as we have a marginal to low end severe weather threat. Overnight lows will be in the 50s as most of the weather will shift eastward away from us by midnight. Tuesday will be sunny and warm with highs close to 70. There may be some overnight showers Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s. Sunny weather will return Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and morning lows close to freezing. There could be more rain this weekend, but severe weather is unlikely. Highs will be in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Sunrise is 6:58 am and the sunset is 5:29 pm.