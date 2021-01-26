Manhunt continues for man wanted in Scott Co. toddler death

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are searching near the Scott County, Newton County border for the man at the center of a toddler death investigation.
Scott County authorities say they’re charging James Harrison with manslaughter in the death of his two-year-old girl.
The toddler was found deceased near his abandoned truck Saturday.
Sheiff Mike Lee said, “His mental state, he was not making good decisions, when he was seen the witness on Friday he was actually not in any shoes, he was wearing socks short sleeve shirt and again appeared to be soaking wet and had been out in the elements for quite a while.”
Investigators say Harrison and his wife Amy both from Salisbury, North Carolina were with their two children traveling in I-20 last Thursday when they had an argument. He kicked her out of the truck the disappeared with the kids.
Her seven-year-old son was found wandering a wooded area by hunters Friday. He is now in DHS custody. The deceased toddler was found a day later.
James Harrison’s wife Amy is also facing child neglect charges.
She’s being held in the Scott County jail.
Investigators say James Harrison also has a child abuse investigation still active out of North Carolina.
Deputies are conducting grid searches in an attempt to find him and find out why he left his child to die hundreds and hundreds of miles from their home.
