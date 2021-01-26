Man and teen killed in isolated, overnight shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are dead following separate shootings in Jackson.
The overnight violence comes about 24 hours after a deadly weekend, where five people were shot in different shootings, leaving two people dead.
The latest shooting happened around midnight on Ridgewood Road near I-55 North and Hanging Moss Creek.
Jackson police tell us 21-year-old Broderick Dyson died after getting shot several times during an argument.
Three people were detained for questioning and police believe the suspect has a white Dodge Challenger.
A few hours before that, 15-year-old Zeddrick Washington was shot, but police have not said where the incident happened.
Detectives did tell us he was taken to the hospital from Bueno Vista Avenue, near Robinson Road and South Prentiss Street.
He had several gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries, investigators say.
Police have no information about the person who killed the teen and we’re told there were no witnesses.
Jackson police have not said if these shootings are connected, nor have they identified suspects in either incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.
