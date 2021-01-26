Kiana Singleton, 25

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Kiana Singleton, a 25-year-old woman, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, after a shooting on the interstate, according to police.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said Singleton was riding in a vehicle with someone else when gunshots were heard.
Singleton was struck in the head.
The driver continued to the 2100 block of Wandering Way, which is where police and the Hinds County coroner later responded.
Police have not made any arrests nor released a motive in that case.
If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.