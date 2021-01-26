Joshua Fulgham, 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Joshua Fulgham, a 24-year-old man, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, after he and another woman were shot, according to police.
Tweets from the Jackson Police Department indicate the shooting took place just after midnight in the 400 block of Maple Street.
Investigators say Fulgham and an unidentified woman were wounded while at a residence there.
Fulgham died at the scene.
The unidentified woman was transported by private vehicle to an undisclosed hospital where her condition has stabilized.
Police are working to identify the person responsible.
A motive has not yet been released.
If you have any information about this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
