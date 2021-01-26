John Doe, Unknown Age

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An unidentified man died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, after being shot in the western part of the city, according to police.
Tweets from the Jackson Police Department indicate the shooting took place just after 9:30 p.m. on Rose Street and Grand Avenue, when a vehicle struck a utility pole.
The victim, an adult male, was found inside suffering from a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
Police have not made any arrests nor determined a motive in the case.
