Jessie Benfield, 57

Man found dead on Memphis Street (Source: WLBT)
By C.J. LeMaster | January 26, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 12:30 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jessie Benfield, a 57-year-old man, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, after being found outside a residence, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.

A tweet from the Jackson Police Department indicated Benfield was found in the 3300 block of Memphis Street sometime after 8 a.m.

Investigators said the victim appeared to be assaulted.

Police have not made any arrests nor released a motive in the case.

If you have any information that can help lead to an arrest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

