Jessie Benfield, 57

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jessie Benfield, a 57-year-old man, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, after being found outside a residence, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.
A tweet from the Jackson Police Department indicated Benfield was found in the 3300 block of Memphis Street sometime after 8 a.m.
Investigators said the victim appeared to be assaulted.
Police have not made any arrests nor released a motive in the case.
If you have any information that can help lead to an arrest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
