Hinds Co. deputy’s home riddled with bullets, investigation underway

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County deputies are busy with a shooting investigation of one of their own officers.
For safety reasons, investigators have not released the officer’s name, but his North Jackson home was riddled with bullets over the weekend.
”The individual or individuals responsible for this are bold,” said Captain Tyree Jones, Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.
Jones said the deputy’s home was ambushed around 4:30 Sunday morning.
”The deputy’s vehicle was parked in front of the residence which clearly identified the residence as either someone in law-enforcement either living at the residence or affiliated with this residence in some type of way,” Jones said. “We just don’t have any information or evidence that makes us believe that this deputy may have been involved in any type of wrongdoing or anything they could have led to this incident occurring.”
Jones said the incident is baffling.
”We have the expectations of being able to get off work, go home, rest, sleep, and do whatever, and instead this deputy has become an obvious target for whatever reasons,” he said.
Investigators have no motive for the shooting, but they do have a description of the car they think is involved in the crime.
”Right now we believe that a white vehicle, possibly a smaller four-door sedan may have driven by the residence, and at least one individual inside of the vehicle fired multiple shots striking the residence,” Jones said.
Jackson police are assisting the Hinds County Sheriff’s Departments, asking anyone with information to come forward, even anonymously.
Thankfully, the deputy was not injured.
