Court hearing Tues. for accused cop killer, Marquis Flowers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man accused of killing two Brookhaven policemen will be back in court for a hearing Tuesday.
Marquis Flowers is charged in the 2018 shooting deaths of officers James White and Corporal Zach Moak.
Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins fought back tears as he spoke about the two fallen officers shortly after the incident back in 2018.
“It’s just heartbreaking for us to do our day-to-day job and face all the things that are against us,” added Collins. “But men and women of law enforcement, we are not going to give up, we are not going to stop. We give our lives for the service of our community.”
He says they originally joined the force in 2015.
Moak had just been promoted and White recently came back to work for the department.
Earlier this month, a judge denied bond in the preliminary hearing of Flowers.
