First Alert Forecast: mild Tuesday; showers return late

TUESDAY: The front that dropped into the area will stall near the Gulf Coast – we’ll likely remain dry through much of the day. Highs will top out, generally, in the 60s and lower 70s. The stalled front will lift north as another area of low pressure will sneak in from the southwest, boosting rain chances again during the latter half of the day through early Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.