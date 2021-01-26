First Alert Forecast: mild Tuesday; showers return late

TUESDAY: The front that dropped into the area will stall near the Gulf Coast – we’ll likely remain dry through much of the day. Highs will top out, generally, in the 60s and lower 70s. The stalled front will lift north as another area of low pressure will sneak in from the southwest, boosting rain chances again during the latter half of the day through early Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Two systems will affect the area through the day – first, the front to the south will begin to make progress eastward as it feels the influence of another system approaching from the northwest that could spark a shower or two during the afternoon. Expect highs in the 50s north and 60s south - all amid a chilly northerly breeze. Clouds will begin to break up through the afternoon – turning partly clear overnight with lows in the 30s.
EXTENDED PLANNER: Drier and cooler air will filter into the region by Thursday and Friday – feeling more like late January with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday; near 60 Friday with sunshine returning. Another mild surge sneaks in by the weekend with highs in the 60s, another surge of rain will also come along with the warmer air late Saturday into Sunday. We’ll trend drier into early next week with highs in the upper 50s Monday; lower 60s Tuesday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.