Damien Parker, 21

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Damien Parker, a 21-year-old man, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at an apartment complex in the western part of the city, according to police.
Tweets from the Jackson Police Department indicate the shooting took place sometime before 1:30 p.m. at the complex, located in the 1200 block of Lawnview Place.
Within hours of the shooting, police arrested 29-year-old Tramaine Hinton several blocks away from the crime scene.
Hinton has been charged with murder and possession of a stolen firearm.
The motive in the case has not been released.
