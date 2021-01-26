Byron Burns, 37

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Byron Burns, a 37-year-old man, died Sunday, Jan. 24, after a shooting in the northwestern part of the city, according to police.
Tweets from the Jackson Police Department indicate the shooting happened on Bailey Avenue near Mayes Street.
Spokesperson Sam Brown said it took place shortly after 3 a.m.
Police said Burns was dropped off at Baptist Hospital by private vehicle and later transferred to UMMC where he was pronounced dead.
Officers have not made any arrests nor determined a motive in the case.
If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
