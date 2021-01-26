Brian McGee, 38

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brian McGee, a 38-year-old man, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, after he and another person were shot, according to police.
Tweets from the Jackson Police Department indicate the shooting took place sometime before 8:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of West McDowell Road.
Investigators say McGee and an unidentified woman were founded following a dispute.
McGee died at the scene and the woman was transported by private vehicle to an undisclosed hospital where her condition has since stabilized.
JPD arrested Nathaniel Anderson, 31, and charged him with murder and aggravated assault.
A specific motive for the shooting has not been released.
