Brandon High adjusts schedule amid COVID-19 surge

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon High School is altering its schedule after an influx of positive COVID-19 cases.
In a letter sent to parents, the school announced plans to change schooling amid the cases.
Brandon High students will move to distance learning Tuesday and Wednesday and begin a hybrid schedule from Thursday until February 5.
During this time, Brandon High’s campus will be deep cleaned along with all buses.
Students will return to traditional learning on Monday, February 8.
Extracurricular activities will go on as planned.
Rouse, Stonebridge Elementary, Brandon Elementary and Brandon Middle will continue traditional learning during this time.
