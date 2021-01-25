St. Jude Dream Home tickets available Thursday, Feb. 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ticket sales begin next week for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home!
Construction is underway in the Crossview Plantation neighborhood in Rankin County, off Holly Bush Road.
It’s a 4-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home, with about 3,000 square feet of living space and a 3-car garage.
Each $100 ticket for the Dream Home helps the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where families never have to pay for treatment, travel, housing, or food.
Last year, WLBT raised $1.1M, and we hope to top that this year, along with Deep South Custom Homes and Crosstown Builders.
If you buy your ticket on Thursday, February 4, you will be eligible to win a $10,000 pair of diamond stud earrings courtesy of Juniker Jewelry Company in Madison.
Don’t miss your chance to win the earrings and the home.
Secure your ticket on Thursday, February 4!
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.