Man killed in weekend shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a weekend homicide.
The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of Bailey Avenue and Mayes Street.
A man arrived at the hospital via private vehicle where he later died.
Police identified the victim as 37-year-old Byron Burns.
There’s no information on a possible suspect or motive.
If you know anything about this shooting, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.
