Man killed in weekend shooting in Jackson

Jackson Police Department (Source: WLBT)
By WLBT Digital | January 25, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST - Updated January 25 at 10:41 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a weekend homicide.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of Bailey Avenue and Mayes Street.

A man arrived at the hospital via private vehicle where he later died.

Police identified the victim as 37-year-old Byron Burns.

There’s no information on a possible suspect or motive.

If you know anything about this shooting, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

