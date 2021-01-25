Man attacks parents, kills father, Clinton police say

William Thomas (Source: Clinton Police)
By Jacob Gallant | January 25, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST - Updated January 25 at 10:07 AM

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton Police Department is investigating after they say a man killed his father.

Officers were called to a home on Tulane Drive at about 1 a.m. Monday for a domestic violence assault.

Officers say William Thomas was assaulting his parents.

Shelton Thomas, his father, was killed in the assault, and his mother was also injured.

William Thomas is in custody but was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Clinton police say the situation is a drug-related, domestic violence murder.

Charges are pending.

