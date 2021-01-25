Madison Central senior receives prestigious full ride scholarship to Harvard University

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison Central senior will be attending one of the most respected universities in the world on a full scholarship!
According to MCS, Christian Gines is one of fifteen Cameron Impact Scholars from across the country to obtain the scholarship for the year 2021. It will cover all of Christian’s tuition and educational expenses.
“Cameron Impact Scholars are able to attend any U.S. university to which they are accepted, and major in any academic area of their choosing,” Madison County Schools posted on their Facebook page.
“This prestigious group of young leaders shares a unified goal of making a positive impact in the greater community and world,” they continued, concluding with: “Christian, we are so proud of you and look forward to seeing your continued impact long after graduation!”
