Jackson councilwoman says city approved of her hiring relative

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Ward Two Councilwoman Angelique Lee says her decision to name a relative as the new deputy city clerk was legal, despite some decrying the move as nepotism.
3 On Your Side received a tip that Lee hired her “first cousin” as a full-time deputy city clerk.
Lee, though, says the appointment was signed off on by Jackson’s legal department.
The recently elected councilwoman says that her appointee, Harold Patton, is related to her, but is not her first cousin.
“Before I ever went forward with (the appointment), I asked legal,” she said. “He is related to me, but I did get permission from legal.”
The council approved the hire at its January 19 meeting on a unanimous vote.
The full-time position pays approximately $30,000 a year, Lee said.
In a January 7 email, City Attorney Tim Howard said state statute “prohibits an elected official from using public funds to employ anyone to serve as a clerk who is related to said public official by blood within the third degree. A first cousin is not within the third degree.”
Howard was likely referring to Mississippi Code Section 25-1-53, which prohibits public officers and employees from hiring certain family members for positions funded with public dollars.
Howard provided a “consanguinity chart” developed by the Nevada State Ethics Commission backing up his statement.
He said the chart is “applicable universally.”
Lee said she didn’t select Patton for the position because they were related, but because of his ability to do the job.
“I needed someone who was a constituent of Ward Two, is familiar with the neighborhood associations, and is someone I could trust,” she said. “And that was the person who I recommended to hire.”
Council members can have two deputy city clerks, one full-time and one part-time, to help address constituent needs.
The full-time person earns about $30,000 a year; the part-person earns a little more than $9 an hour, Lee said.
Lee said both of her clerks will be able to allow her to hit the ground running to address constituent’s concerns.
Said Lee, “This seat has been vacant six months and people have been waiting to get their needs addressed.”
At least one council member spoken to by WLBT, though, did not know that Patton was Lee’s cousin prior to their vote approving his appointment.
Said Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote, “It should be disclosed if she’s related to someone appointed to be her deputy city clerk.”
