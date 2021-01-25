Jackson city council approves plans to convert vacant office space into apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Members of the Jackson City Council praised a developer’s plans to transform an empty North Jackson office building into 13 new apartments.
At its meeting Monday, the council voted unanimously to approve developer Jeff Speed’s request for a conditional use permit to turn the Lelia Drive facility into the high-end units.
Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay called the project a “trailblazer project,” citing the developer’s decision to repurpose the facility.
Meanwhile, Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote and Ward Six Councilman Aaron Banks said the project could help attract new residents to the capital city, which would help business and increase city revenues.
“It will give us a chance to attract professionals who work in the area and don’t want to drive out to Brandon or Madison,” Foote said. “They can stay here in Jackson.”
The apartments will be located a short distance from the University of Mississippi Medical Center, St. Dominic Hospital and from professional offices downtown and in Northeast Jackson.
“I have been watching this building for years and it’s been vacant a long time,” Speed said. “I would have maybe bought it and rehabbed it as an office if I thought there was a demand for it. But there simply is not enough demand for office space right there.”
Instead, Speed said he plans to convert the two-story facility into 13 high-end apartments, each between 1,100 and 1,200 square feet in size and each with its own balcony and storage space.
“They’re going to be very nice,” Speed told the council. “The property will be fenced in. There will be access control. We could have some single female residents and they’re going to need to feel safe coming in and out.
“There is an ADA-quality elevator. One unit will be fully compliant (with Americans with Disabilities Act standards) with a wheelchair-accessible shower, to see if that service is needed right now,” he said. “There’s not a lot of that available in our town.”
Speed said previously that construction could begin soon after the request was approved. A conditional use permit is needed because the property is currently zoned C-2, for limited commercial use.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.