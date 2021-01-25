First Alert Forecast: warm, windy Monday; scattered storms possible

MONDAY: Heading back to work and school this week will feature an aggressive warm up and breezes ahead of our next weather maker – due to bring scattered showers and storms to the area through the day. Expect highs well into the 70s with gusty southwest breezes. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out during the afternoon hours as the front approaches, but severe weather chances remain low. Most of the rain and storms will end through the evening hours with lows dropping into the 50s.
TUESDAY: The front that dropped into the area will stall near the Gulf Coast – we’ll likely remain dry through much of the day. Highs will top out, generally, in the 60s – though a few spots could tag 70°. The stalled front will lift north as another area of low pressure will sneak in from the southwest, boosting rain chances again overnight into Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 50s.
EXTENDED PLANNER: Rain chances will remain in play to start Wednesday as the system begins to pull away from the area. Expect highs in the 50s north/west, 60s south/east. Drier and cooler air will filter into the region by Thursday and Friday – feeling more like late January with highs in the 50s with sunshine returning. Another warm surge sneaks in by the weekend with highs in the 60s, another surge of rain will also come along with the warmer air late Saturday into Sunday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.