First Alert Forecast: warm, windy Monday; scattered storms possible

MONDAY: Heading back to work and school this week will feature an aggressive warm up and breezes ahead of our next weather maker – due to bring scattered showers and storms to the area through the day. Expect highs well into the 70s with gusty southwest breezes. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out during the afternoon hours as the front approaches, but severe weather chances remain low. Most of the rain and storms will end through the evening hours with lows dropping into the 50s.