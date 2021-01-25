BLM Miss. host ‘Pathway to Hope’ mentorship program Sunday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Black Lives Matter Mississippi held its second mentorship program, calling it ‘Pathway to Hope.’
It’s for children ages eight to 13, giving them an opportunity to experience new ideas and grow throughout their communities.
“What we are doing is just being boots on the ground, trying to show these kids that, ‘Hey, there are other things that you can do than just play football, or basketball, or your common things.’ There are different trades out there for them to get into,” said Torrance Green, active military member.
The program is held at the Twin Fork Rising Building in Hattiesburg at the end of every month.
