Shots fired into home of Hinds Co. deputy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating after the home of a Hinds County deputy was shot into overnight in Jackson.
Captain Tyree Jones with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department said that shots rang out early Sunday morning into the deputy’s home.
He did not want to release the address of the home for safety reasons.
Jones said that no one was injured in the shooting.
He said that investigators believe that a white sedan may have been involved in the incident.
The Jackson Police Department is leading the investigation and Hinds County deputies are assisting.
