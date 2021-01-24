Road detour planned for Natchez Trace Parkway beginning Jan. 25

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Natchez Trace Parkway will implement a detour from milepost 115 to 135 starting Monday, January 25.
Officials said the 25-mile detour will bypass the Parkway using Highway 43 to Highway 16.
Construction crews have been working to remove storm damage from Cypress Swamp, Riverbend, and sections of the National Scenic Trail since early November.
Heavy equipment is required to continue the work, creating unsafe conditions on the road.
Officials said the detour will remain in effect until the debris removal is complete.
For the most up-to-date information about the closure and turn-by-turn directions, please visit www.nps.gov/natr, Facebook @NatchezTraceParkwayNPS, or call (800) 305-7417.
